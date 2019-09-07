Las Ramblas Golf Society Results for w/c 2.9.19

Thanks for their inspiration this week go to Berry Gordy Jnr and all the artists connected with Tamla Motown over the years.

Monday saw us compete in a 2 ball better ball competition and I heard it through the grapevine that our latest recruit Dean Tracey, together with his partner Anne Marie Weishart, must have wondered what’s going on after the rest of their team failed to turn up.

I’m pleased to report though that they recorded second spot with 41 points. Our Supremes today were Olga Douglas and Marleen Billen coming in with an excellent 46 points. My team would have fared a bit better had my partner, Dave Pulling, not had a putting lesson with Stevie Wonder beforehand!

It really was a ball of confusion on the Al Green. Graham Murray had an eventful day hitting quite a number of Drifters into the barrancos leaving his partner Yvonne Phipps, overheard saying, please don’t leave me this way.

Wednesday’s Stableford saw Four Tops (2’s) today which went to Yvonne Phipps, Olga Douglas, Bryan Neal and Rachel Lee. For Nigel Price it was a question of ain’t no mountain high enough on the first and third holes as he managed to lose his tee shot on both.

For John Shervell it was signed, sealed, delivered as he took 1st place with 35 points. It was the same old song as yet again Nick and Rachel Lee appeared in the top Jackson Five. For myself it was a case of I wish it would rain after totally messing up the last two holes.

Olga Douglas, Graham Murray, Hendrick Oldenziel and Mike Chapman were wondering what becomes of the broken hearted, after having scored 84 points in Friday’s 6x6x6, they took 2nd slot. Dancing in the street though, with 88 points, were Richard Connock, Pete Dunn, myself and the fictional Albert. Richard was our very own rockin’ robin today with five birdies!

Thanks this week go to our resident professional, Terry Field, for his contribution on ‘When to suggest major swing corrections to your opponent.’

