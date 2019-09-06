Why You Should Consider A Career In Engineering

Pursuing a career in engineering offers a number of benefits – from excellent financial rewards and career progression to a diverse and interesting job role. With this in mind, here are some top reasons why you should consider a career in the engineering industry.

Attractive salary

The engineering industry is expanding and can offer a highly rewarding career path for many people. Professionals in the sector enjoy an excellent salary, as well as other financial benefits, such as bonuses and company profit shares.

According to research, electrical engineers earn an average annual salary of $95,780, while petroleum engineers can expect to earn an annual salary of around $147,520. Qualified engineers enjoy one of the highest starting salaries across all employment industries and have many opportunities to improve their salary with experience.

Career advancement

Statistics show that growth in job opportunities across all engineering sectors is above average when compared to all other industries. Highly skilled engineers are in high demand; this means they enjoy enviable financial security and stability, with many opportunities to advance in their career.

Engineers can improve their career prospects by completing additional training courses and professional development. For instance, online lean manufacturing courses will teach you all of the skills needed to apply for management roles in mechanical engineering. Most professional courses can be completed online at your own pace, making it easy and convenient to gain additional qualifications if you are in full-time employment or have other daily commitments.

Diverse job opportunities

The engineering industry offers a wide number of job opportunities and engineers can choose to work in a huge variety of professional settings. The range of different engineering jobs means there’s likely to be a role that suits your particular skills and interests. Here are some of the most popular job roles in engineering :

Architectural engineer – Responsible for designing and constructing buildings.

Biomedical engineer – Responsible for designing items used in the medical industry such as MRI machines and medical computer systems.

Chemical engineer – Responsible for using chemicals and substances to make useful everyday products – from food and medicine to cosmetics.

Electrical engineer – Responsible for designing, developing and managing a huge range of electrical equipment such as security and lighting systems.

Software engineer – Responsible for designing and maintaining software for computer systems.

Job satisfaction

You are likely to spend most of your life working, so it’s extremely important that you enjoy your job role. Many engineers get a great sense of satisfaction and pride from being part of complex projects and seeing the results of their work. For instance, civil engineers often play a vital role in the design and construction of important local structures like bridges and buildings.

Once these projects have been completed, they get to see the result of their hard work every time they pass by the area. Engineers get to make a positive difference to the lives of others in a number of ways. They play a key role in the development of many modern conveniences that improve the lives of everyone in society.