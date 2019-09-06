Lack of accessible pavements denounced in La Torre del Pilar de la Horadada

Getting around many of the streets in the Pilareña district of La Torre de la Horadada can be a really difficult task for those who have reduced mobility and who need the use of a wheelchair to get from one place to another.

The poor conditions of the footpaths and the ramps that allow wheelchairs to move from the road and onto the pavement make it impossible for those with any form of mobility device.

This issue is a daily obstacle for resident Julio J. Romero, with reduced mobility and who depends on an electric wheelchair for his movement due to the degenerative disease from which he suffers. He says that the high curbs “are insurmountable,” and that “the planners must believe that the disabled have 4×4 chairs.”

The City Council says that it is aware of the situation and it is on the table of projects to resolve.

The Councillor for Infrastructure, Rufino Lancharro, insists that a plan is being put in place to resolve many of the problems with the mayor stating that they will be presented in the 2020 budgets. He said that “we must ensure that we do everything we can to make the municipality as a whole much more accessible.”