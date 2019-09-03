Levante T20 success against LaMangaTorre CC

By Andrew Atkinson

LaMangaTorre CC played double-header T20 fixtures against Levante – that ended in defeat in both encounters.

In the first T20 game, LaMangaTorre CC scored 113-10 – with C. Hunt being the main batsman, knocking 38 runs, from 18 balls.

Levante chased the total, with 6.5 overs remaining. Wickets were taken by LaMangaTorre CC, by Connor Wood and debutee G. Porter.

In the second game, LaMangaTorre CC collasped, surviving to the 20-overs mark, with a score of 86-9.

Skipper P. Harvery knocked 20 runs, off 44 balls, with C. Hunt managing a run a ball, chalking up 12 runs.

Levante chase the lower total in the 15th over. LaMangaTorre CC’s H. James made his mark, returning figures of 1-15, off 4 overs.Rumi’s attacking prowess claimed two wickets, for the loss of 17 runs, and Connor Wood getting a wicket Maiden, in his only over.