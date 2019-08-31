Body Found in Torrevieja Home

A woman’s body was found on Thursday in a house in Torrevieja. There were no apparent signs of violence or a disturbance and an autopsy is being carried out.

The woman was found in an apartment located on Calle San Pascual after the Local Police asked fire fighters to access the premises on account of a “strong odour” coming from inside.

After gaining access, firefighters found the body of the woman, aged 71 and of Spanish nationality, who apparently lived alone.

As is usual in these cases, the Guardia Civil has opened an investigation into the death, although they are expecting natural causes to be the outcome.