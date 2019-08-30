Proposed Memorial for victims of the Torrevieja 1938 bombing

Torrevieja mayor, Eduardo Dolón (PP) has proposed that on 25 August 2020 an official act of “remembrance” be held in memory of the 19 people who were killed during the Italian bombing of the town in the Spanish Civil War.

The service will also include the dedication of a commemorative plaque which will be located in the central square Waldo Calero, where “there was the greatest amount of damage during the attack.”

The mayor said that the event will be attended by members of the municipal corporation, local police, civil guard , national police and civil protection, and other local associations.

The mayor’s initiative came about following a motion presented by Councillor and socialist spokesman, Andrés Navarro, in which he requested a number of different commemorative activities on the future anniversary of the bombing.

Just last week, along with survivors of the bombing, representatives of the Partido Popular attended the annual memorial for the very first time putting to an end the controversy that they generated during their previous mandate.