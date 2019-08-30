Course maintenance reduces Montgo numbers

A small field of only 11 players turned out for Montgo Golf Society’s competition on Friday 30th August, due in the main to this being Oliva Nova’s late summer course maintenance week. The course itself was in fine shape but the greens heavily sanded after hollow tining and the bunkers not recovered from the heavy rains earlier in the week.

We played a team accumulator competition, sponsored by The Society, with all players playing from the blue tees, with their handicaps adjusted according to the recently published tee ratings.

And, contrary to our normal strict practice, players were conceded putts within a putter length. The winning team was Simon Fox, Roy Jones, Richard Delaney and his guest Phil Melville, who accumulated 115 stableford points (7 better than par) and just pipped by one point the team of Mick Farmer, Jan Jones, Peter Gardiner and Stella Fox.

There were nearest the pin prizes on holes 3 & 16, the former claimed by Mick Farmer, the latter by Stella Fox. In an unusual coincidence both hit their winning shots to 7.40 meters from the respective pin. Mick holed his monster to claim the only 2 of the day.

Players enjoyed playing from the different tees, commenting that it feels like playing a different course, but with the adjusted handicaps still a good test of their golf.

Next week we will be playing a singles stableford competition sponsored by Tom Atkinson.