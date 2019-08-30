ALFIE’S GOLF SOCIETY

Villamartin – Thursday, 29th August 2019

28 members and guests from Alfie’s GS travelled the short distance to Villamartin GC for the August meeting of Alfies G.S on what turned out to be a very hot and humid day. The course was in very good condition and playing long with most of the yellow tee boxes back on the whites.

Our winner of the gold division was Ove Collin with 37 stableford points.

Second place went to Derek Fleet with 35 stableford points.

Our winner of the silver division was Rachel Lee with 42 stableford points

Second place went to Sid Bone with 34 stableford points.

Best Guest and ‘The captain’s prize’ went to Simon Harrison with 36 stableford points

Nearest the pin on hole 9 – Sponsored by ‘The Street’ went to Jim Dempsey

Nearest the pin on hole 17 – sponsored by ‘Ian Ingledew’ went to George Dawidow

Nearest the pin in 2 hole 7 – sponsored by ‘The Celtic Drop ‘went to Derek Fleet

Nearest the Pin in 3 on hole 11 – sponsored by ’Alfies Bar’ went to George Dawidow

The Blind pairs was won by Ian Ingledew and Petina Murray.

Many thanks to our sponsors, our committee for their hard work in the background, to Cat and Liz at Alfies Bar for the after-match buffet and refreshments, and to Mike Probert from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services for arranging our day.

Our next meeting of the year is Captains day at Hacienda Riquelme on Thursday, 26th September.

Wayne Stevenson, Captain