Good news for Corvera as it announces link with Canary Islands

Corvera Airport has announced that with effect from 28 October it will operate a twice weekly return flight to the Canary Islands.

The flight will operate on Tuesday and Saturday arriving from Gran Canaria at 12 noon and returning at 12.45 hours.

Marketing for the route will begin next Monday with the carrier Binter Canarias SA, a Spanish airline based on the grounds of Gran Canaria Airport in Telde, Gran Canaria and Tenerife North Airport, San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain. It is a regional air carrier usually operating inter-island services within the Canary Islands, and other Atlantic islands.

The director of Institutional Relations and Communication of Binter, Noelia Curbelo, emphasises that passengers on the new routee will enjoy the advantages of the product offered by Binter which distinguishes it from other airlines, “such as the comfort of their aircraft, a high quality service, which includes a courtesy menu, and luggage check-in as well as seat selection included.

The route will fly the Bombardier CRJ 1000 aircraft which only recently joined the Binter fleet in 2017, a highly efficient aircraft, offering both reliability and first class performance, with a capacity for 100 passengers.

Binter are also introducing two further routes. From 27 October the airline will also operate from the Canary Islands to Pamplona on Fridays and Sundays and between Zaragoza and the Canary Islands with regular flights on Mondays and Wednesdays from 28 October.

Tickets can be purchased from next Monday through the company’s usual sales channels: www.bintercanarias.com, the Binter app, telephone 902 391 392 and travel agencies.