Alistair’s hole in One at El Plantio

Still the lack of numbers plague El Plantio 2’s season with only 5 members competing for the Monthly Medal.

The competition commenced with Alistair Douglas achieving a Hole in One on the first hole which was, coincidentally, a choice for nearest the pin.

After his superb start his round continued to prosper and he returned a very competitive score. However, he was upstaged by Janice O’Brien, with a superb round of golf.

Nearest the pins – Hole 1, Alistair Douglas and Hole 8, Ray Housley.

Second place, Handicap 7.1, Alistair Douglas – 50.9 shots.

First place, Handicap 15.2 , Janice O,Brien – 49.8 shots.

Picture from L to R: Alistair Douglas, Janice O’Brien, Ray Housley.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 9 hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact David Swann on 865 779 983 or 648 476 752.