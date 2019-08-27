National Police Officer shot dead in Elche

A National Police Officer died this morning (Tuesday) in the Elche courts.

Sources are reporting that the 42 year old officer died with a shot from his own gun although the circumstances surrounding the death are unknown.

The incident took place this morning at about 10.15am in the police cells underneath the Elche Palace of Justice where he was working as a guard.

The Court of Instruction 3, has opened an investigation to ascertain the circumstances in which this death occurred. Since

The Unified Union of the Police has issued a statement of condolences and expressed its regret for the loss of the officer.

Although the authorities are yet to make a statement a number of related twitter sites are now issuing their condolences using the hashtag #StopSuicidiosPNyGC