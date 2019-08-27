In The Bunker With Mick The Grip

THERE ARE ONE OR TWO risks associated with playing at Greg Norman’s El Camaleón Golf Course at the Mayakoba Resort, Mexico. Like the chameleon from which it takes it’s name, the 7,024 yd. course is ever-changing.

Designed to enhance the area’s unique natural features, it has three distinct eco systems, Mangrove forest, Caribbean beach and Mayan jungle (don’t look for your ball.) The bunker on the 7th leads into a subterranean cavern from which golfballs (and possibly players) never return!

Golfers can step out of their rooms and into a boat, which will ferry them directly across the lagoons to the clubhouse or the first tee (don’t fall overboard, there are alligators.) I’ll stick to La Serena.

RYDER CUP STARS from both sides of the Atlantic can tee up and snarl at each other in the BMW PGA Championship to be held 19th-22nd September on Wentworth’s West Course. Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood will be joined by Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel and Tony Finau, who are fully paid up members of the European Tour and will be making their debut in the 4th event of the 2019 Rolex Series Race to Dubai.

A host of celebrities will join them for the Pro Am on Wednesday. Shane Lowry is the current leader of the Race. Francesco Molinari is this year’s defending champion.

In 2000 Colin Montgomerie became the first player to win three years in a row. They were probably the only times Colin didn’t complain about the marshalls, the weather or the course.

CATRIONA MATTHEW will be hoping her European Womens team will trounce the USA in the 16th Solheim Cup on the Centenary Course at Gleneagles from 13th-15th September. The USA have won 10 of the previous 15 Solheim Cups, and are probably going to win this time as well.

AT THE ROYAL LIVERPOOL Golf Club, Hoylake, Merseyside from 7th-9th September. Captain Craig Watson will be hoping his amateur team can lift the Walker Cup, reversing the 2017 result when the USA won by 19 points to 7. The USA has won 36 out of 47 Walker Cups and are favourites to win again.

Never say die. Remember the England cricket team!

ON “PHIRESIDE WITH PHIL,” Mickelson’s weekly social media golfing chat, Padraig Harrington recounted the time at the Singapore Open when he lost what he thought was a simple loser-buys-dinner wager to the five-time major champ. Padraig ended up paying for a five-figure meal – plus drinks – for Phil and his friends “and even some random kid who was celebrating his 18th birthday.”

JUSTIN THOMAS WON the 2019 USA PGA Championship with a final round 68, 25 under par. 92% of players finished under par at 7,504 yd. Medinah. Interviewed afterwards Adam Scott commented: “We need smarter courses, not longer. Adding length to courses isn’t working, they haven’t figured out yet that ‘long’ means nothing to us. They can’t build them long enough.

The driver is the most forgiving club in the bag now, It doesn’t matter what course it is, if you give us soft greens, soft fairways and no wind, we’re going to tear it apart.” It’s not quite the game Old Tom Morris would recognize now.

THE 2019 BRITISH Open Speedgolf Championships took place again last month on the Longcross Course at Foxhills, Surrey. Players competing individually were set off at 6 minute intervals with the customary running start and finish, to complete 18 holes with the lowest score. Winner was Jamie Reid from New Zealand who shot 81 in a blistering 40 minutes and 57 seconds. I’d like to see him do it out here in August.

PATRICK REED has been given the nickname “Captain America” by fans. They must be kidding. If Thor suddenly appeared on the course, what would Reed the Avenger do? Put his finger to his lips and say “Shhhh?”

WELL DONE RORY for winning the Tour Championship and Fedex Cup. Unfortunately, they pay the prize money out in instalments, he was hoping to pay off his mortgage.

Until next time: Happy Golfing.

