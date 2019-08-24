The Spain U15 team will be at Pinatar Arena once again from Monday August 26 to 29 at the San Pedro del Pinatar Soccer Centre. The 22 man squad, coached by former Athletic Bilbao midfielder, Julen Guerrero, is made up entirely of new players, seven of which are from Real Madrid with only two from Barcelona.

Guerrero, who played his entire career for the same club, also made 41 appearances for Spain, scoring 13 goals.

The Under 15 squad was last at the Arena in January when it won a four team tournament involving Holland, Ireland and Hungary. The current