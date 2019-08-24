Second Dead dolphin found at Cala Ferrís

By
Second Dead dolphin found at Cala Ferrís - Photograph: Courtesy Javier and Crónica Naturales de Torrevieja.
By Andrew Atkinson Following the discovery of a dead dolphin on the beach at Campoamor, reported  by the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader newspaper, further sad news has emerged with another dolphin found dead.

A dolphin calf (Stenella coeruleoalba) was found in the area of Cala Ferrís, south of the Municipal district.

RELATED: Dead Dolphin washed up in Campoamor with harpoon wounds

The dolphin is to be transferred to the University of Valencia to find the cause of death.

Photograph: Courtesy Javier and Crónica Naturales de Torrevieja.

 

