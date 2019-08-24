Second Dead dolphin found at Cala Ferrís

By Andrew Atkinson Following the discovery of a dead dolphin on the beach at Campoamor, reported by the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader newspaper, further sad news has emerged with another dolphin found dead.

A dolphin calf (Stenella coeruleoalba) was found in the area of Cala Ferrís, south of the Municipal district.

The dolphin is to be transferred to the University of Valencia to find the cause of death.

Photograph: Courtesy Javier and Crónica Naturales de Torrevieja.