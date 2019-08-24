Dolphin washed up in Campoamor with Harpoon wounds

By Andrew Atkinson

A dead DOLPHIN has been washed ashore on the beach at Campoamor on the Orihuela Costa – with Harpoon wounds.

The dolphin was discovered on the Oriolana beach of the Dehesa de Campoamor on Wednesday night.

One of the people who found the dead dolphin had been diving in the sea when he made the discovery.

The dolphin find comes on the back of the heavy storms that hit the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida areas this week.

Staff from the Orihuela Costa Ayuntamiento have removed the dolphin, after examination, with a statement saying it had two Harpoon wounds and plastic tied to its tail.

Authorities at the Ayuntamiento are now awaiting additional information as they continue to make further inquiries into the discovery.

Photograph courtesy: campoamor.com