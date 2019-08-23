Andrew Atkinson has been appointed as the Chief Sports Editor of the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader newspaper.

Andrew, 62, has been reporting for the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader – The Costa Blanca’s oldest Independent newspaper, now in its 16th year – for over a decade.

Andrew has worked for major British national newspapers, including the News Of The World, Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Star, The Sun, Mail On Sunday, Daily Record, Sunday Mail and Belfast Telegraph, amongst a plethora of titles.

Born in Preston, Lancashire, author/journalist Andrew, who resides in Los Montesinos, Alicante, said: “It is an honour to represent the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader newspaper as Chief Sports editor.”

Kevin Reardon, proprietor and editor of the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader, said: “Being able to recruit a journalist with the pedigree of Andrew is a great coup for the Leader Newspaper. He could have gone anywhere but chose the Leader because of the depth of the sports content which he has followed for many years. I’m sure that he will bring a great deal of knowledge and experience to the team and we are all delighted to have him on board.”