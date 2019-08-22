Mayor Jose leads Traversia Nocturna La Marquesa

By Andrew Atkinson

Over 200 people set off from Los Montesinos for the Traversia Nocturna La Marquesa on a balmy August evening.

Mayor Jose Manuel Butron and Sports and Cultural Minister Ana Belen participated in the walk at dusk, along with young and old from the Vega Baja hamlet.

Upon arrival at La Marquesa, giant telescopes awaited the group of enthusiasts to view the evening galaxies and stars.

“The Traversia Nocturna La Marquesa experience was very well organised. A great walk. Congratulations to the Ayunmiento,” said Pepi Macia, who took part.