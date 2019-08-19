Online fundraiser for Aguamarina youngster raises €11,000 in 24 hours

An online fundraiser for 3 year old Avery Green, who tragically lost his life following a swimming pool accident in the Aldeas de Aguamarina urbanisation of Cabo Roig last week has raised over €11,000 in less than 24 hours.

The boy, who is the youngest in a family of three, was discovered unconscious in the swimming pool by an early morning bather. Despite being airlifted to Alicante General Hospital on Monday morning Avery passed away the following day.

Although the arrangements are yet to be finalised, the page has been set up by a friend of the family to help pay for the medical costs and the transportation of the body of the three year old Irish boy so that he can be taken back to his home in Mallow, Co Cork.

Steve O’Herlihy is quoted in the Irish Sun saying that its been an “absolutely heart-breaking week” for the family of beautiful little Avery Greene.

“To grieve the loss of their little one following this tragic accident is difficult enough without the added financial pressure the family is now facing in bringing their boy home.

Funds raised will go towards helping to alleviate the huge financial burden of medical costs involved, as well as facilitating the final journey home for Avery and his family.”

Mr O’Herlihy has asked members of the public to keep Avery and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f4zxn-help-our-friend.