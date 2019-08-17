MONTGO’S MICK WINS THE MIDDLETON TROPHY

Today Friday 16th August Montgo Golf Society played a Stableford competition for The Middleton Trophy, our sponsors were Jan & Roy Jones.

The winner was Mick Farmer with 39 points, 2nd was Sally Cottrell with 37 points, and 3rd was Nigel Siddall with 36 points. All excellent scores bearing in mind the heat & humidity.

There were 5 nearest the pins on offer today and these were won by Sally Cottrell on the 3rd and the 11th, Richard Delaney on the 16th, Mick Farmer with his second shot on the 5th and Nigel Siddall with his second shot on the 18th. There were 3 two`s won by Sally Cottrell, Keith Cottrell and Richard Delaney.

A semi final of the singles knockout was played earlier in the week and Tom Atkinson beat Sally Cottrell 4 & 3

Next week we have a 2 person Texas Scramble which will be sponsored by the society