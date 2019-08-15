SMGS at Roda. August 14th, 2019

After our humid exertions around Las Ramblas last time out, this week’s medal competition at Roda was “just a walk in the park, Kazansky”. A flat track and a cooling coastal breeze reduced the thermal stress factor even if the deep first cut of rough called for some strenuous digging to extract balls nestled down in the depths.

Overall, the course was in excellent condition and reflected the big financial investment we understand has gone into it recently. The bunkers especially were a proper sandy contrast to the shallow-filled, builder’s yard sweepings found in some of the local courses we’ve encountered this summer. Just saying.

The field of 28 members and 5 guests were completing the final round of this season’s Bogeys competition, a format which still seems to frighten off a few of the regulars. With the par +5 maximum per hole scoring format applying, it really isn’t that much different to a Stableford round. Again, just saying.

John Urquhart was the runner-up guest with Connor Lambert taking best guest honours with a superb net 67.

In Bronze, Mike Kaylor finished third on countback (85), new member Steve Sutherland came second (81) and the winner was everyone’s favourite barranca diver, Alan Macdonald, with a very tidy net par round of 72.

Silver division featured Ian Merga making a run from Abacus last week to third this time out (78), followed by Kyrre Skarsmoen (75) and the ever-consistent Chris Wren, who sealed victory with a net 73.

Scoring in Gold was very good (at the top of the field, at least) with Captain Tony in third with a net 73. Joost Boelhouwer was second with an impressive 72 off his 7 handicap but the winner – yet again – was David Alderdice with an outstanding net 67. The handicap committee are debating whether to cut his handicap by 2 or just cut 2 inches off his driver. At the head end.

Nearest the pins were nailed by David Alderdice, Barry (tB) Roehrig, Willie Fenn and Mick Cook. Prizes sponsored by the Property Shop – many thanks, as always, Mick.

The Abacus award for the best job of adding up a very large number went to Kevin Allbright, kindly sponsored and presented by Mike of Mike’s IPTV.

Finally, the season-long Bogey competition went down to the wire with countback being required to separate runner-up Robin Eastman from this year’s model of medal consistency, Barry Roehrig. Congratulations and well played to you both.

Next week we’re on our outing to Lorca. The cost has been reduced – check the website for details – and sign on by Friday 16 August, please.

Other events upcoming after Lorca are at Vistabella and La Finca. To find out more visit our website www.smgs.org or give our Captain, Tony Smale, a call on 639129223.