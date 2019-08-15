7,220 fruit fly traps for Horadada farmers

Over 7,000 Ceratipack traps were received at the Municipal Warehouse this week subsidised by the Ministry of Agriculture, through the Plant Health Service, as part of their annual campaign against damage caused by the fruit fly in extra-early citrus varieties, persimmon and pomegranate.

The subsidy is processed through the Department of Environment and the Department of Agriculture of the City Council of Pilar de la Horadada, for farmers who have requested them, and who have a minimum area of ​​1 hectare planted with the above varieties.

This year, 7,220 traps have been distributed for a total area of ​​301.53 hectares, and will be distributed at a rate of approximately 25 traps per hectare, depending on stocks.

The council states that farmers should bear in mind that the traps placed must be registered in the MAPAMA Register of Phytosanitary Products.