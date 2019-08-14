Local players come to the fore at the IV Golf Villa de Mojácar-Bridgestone

The annual ‘IV Torneo de Golf Villa de Mojácar’ was recently held at the Marina Golf Course at Marina de la Torre, with over sixty local and holidaying players enjoying a full day of competitive sport.

This summer tournament is organised by Mojácar Council’s Sports Department, along with Bridgestone and Marina Golf Mojácar, with the action taking place on this spectacularly situated course with its Mediterranean views, designed by Ramón Espinosa.

It was a Stableford competition, the most common in club tournaments, as it allows a freer game in which the golfer can “pick up” their ball when all their available strokes for the hole have been taken. Top in the first category, for those with handicaps between 0 and 19 came Ignacio Domingo Real from Madrid, with 38 points, followed by Jerónimo Gomato Martínez, with 37 points.

The second category, for those with handicaps from 19 to 36, was commanded by local players with Francisco Sorroche García in first position with 46 points, followed by Juan Pedro Frenández Flores with 41 points. The scratch prize went to Esteban Pacios Herradón and, as usual there were prizes for the longest drive and the ball nearest to the pin.

Local Sports Councillor, Ana García, presented the trophies, along with the Marina Golf. Director, Kirk Lovell, at the Hotel Marina Mar where cocktails were served to all participants.

Ana thanked all the players for taking part in the fourth Mojácar Tournament, which has become a fixed date on golfers’ calendars, as well as inviting them all to come back next summer to see the new features on offer.

The day of tough competition ended in great spirits, with Ana drawing the ever popular prize raffle, providing a bit of fun to round up an intense day of play.