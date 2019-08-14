Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 14 August 2019

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage and the Irish language.

There are currently two draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are usually made available online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers for the latest draw are:

15, 18, 25, 29, 39, 40, 1*

The Irish Lotto Plus 1 results were:

5, 15, 24, 33, 39, 43, 18*

The Irish Lotto Plus 2 results were:

13, 15, 20, 21, 28, 33, 44*

The winning raffle number is:

3121

The next draw will take place on Saturday, 17 August 2019. The next jackpot is €10.5 million! ROLLOVER!

