ART GROUP ‘AMIGOS DE LA PINTURA’ EXHIBITS WORK IN MOJÁCAR

Until August 15th, the painting exhibition by Garrucha’s Amigos de la Pintura will be on show at the Municipal Art Centre, “La Fuente de Mojácar.

Organised by founder, Graciana Peralta, twelve members of the group are showing their work, as part of the continuous programme of art exhibitions staged throughout the year by the local Council through its Culture Department.

Graciana Peralta, who has lived in Spain for more than fifteen years, encourages her members to work in the manner and technique of their choice, creating a free and varied range of styles within the group.

The results on show are an impressive example of this philosophy, with an exhibition full of colour and creativity, including portraits, nature and landscapes. Just visiting the show can give the visitor the wide range of artistic possibilities and in Graciana’s mind, everyone can paint, “it just needs the wish to try and, enthusiasm.”

The Art Centre “La Fuente de Mojácar” is located above the emblematic fountain in the Pueblo and, is open to the public with free entrance from Tuesdays to Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.