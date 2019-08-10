The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

The winning numbers for the UK National Lottery draw 2466 held on 10 August 2019 are:

Pending

The National Lottery jackpot prize was an estimated £8.5 million. Five main numbers and the bonus ball are enough to win a £1m prize. Six main numbers are needed to scoop the jackpot.

The winning Thunderball numbers for this evening are:

Pending

The post UK National Lottery Results for Saturday, 10 August 2019, draw 2466 appeared first on Lottery News and Results.