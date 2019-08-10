Las Ramblas Golf Society Results for w/c 5.8.19

Following on from last week, another fine performance from Mick Brentnall saw him in the winning team in Monday’s 6x6x6. Together with the fictional Albert, Dave Pulling and myself, a score of 84 points was enough to take the glory (well about 7 euros each!)

In the sweltering heat Wednesday’s Stableford was a ‘Joker’ which meant that on two predetermined holes the scores were doubled. After a brief spell away Mike Chapman came back to annoy us and took 1st place with 42 points. In second spot was Nigel Price with 40, just edging out Richard Connock on countback. It was a rollover week for the ‘2’s and for the second week on the trot Joyce McClusky missed out as she doesn’t enter this little side competition. Those that did enjoy the spoils were Graham Murray and Mike Chapman.

The temperature had notched up a couple more degrees as we concluded the week with a high/low 2 ball better ball. Taking top slot, with an outstanding score of 46 points, were Richard Connock and Mike Mahony. In second place and just 2 points behind them, were Graham Murray and me again!

Thanks this week go to Reg Akehurst for his thoughts on ‘How to properly line up your 4th putt.’

Another very enjoyable week with the course being in a fantastic condition at the moment. Welcome to some new members who I’m sure you’ll be reading about soon!

Pues, hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell