Vistabella Bowls Club by Lynne Bishop

What’s happening on our club scene this long hot summer of 2019, well a very important change is happening this week at Vistabella…we are having a brand new carpet laid and we are all getting excited about it, it might take a bit of breaking in but we are all looking forward to the challenge when the new season begins in the Autumn.

Before that we have the SABA finals and Valencian competitions in Sept of which we are highly honoured to be staging the opening ceremony. We look forward to welcoming all the contestants in these forthcoming events and wish them good luck.

The new carpet should change people’s opinions of bowling at Vistabella saying its a difficult green, we want you to come and enjoy bowling here once more.

Vistabella Club is one of the top clubs on the circuit, one that is be reckoned with, this year alone we are Winter league, the Berleen league and Southern League Champions.

We would love to have some new members join us on our new carpet…experienced or beginners, we are located at Vistabella Golf Club, Entre Naranjas. Membership is 370€ for a couple for 12 months from 1st Sept, there is also a single membership and a special price for 7 months from Oct.

For more details please call into the golf office or call our Captain Dave Jenkins on 664572280. e-mail pacadasu@yahoo.com

Note: Lynne Bishop has been writing for Vistabella for over 10 years. I would like to thank her on behalf of the Leader Newspaper for her invaluable support during all that time.

Editor