PATRON SAINT FIESTA IN MOJÁCAR’S HAMLET OF SOPALMO

The little Mojaquera hamlet of Sopalmo begins its traditional Cristo Rey Patron Saint Fiesta on Friday, August 9th, with a full weekend of events and parties.

The fun will begin with the horseback ribbon race at 8 p.m. on Friday, when the couples take the lead with an old medieval style tournament. The horse riders try to snatch the ribbons that the ladies have hung, almost impossibly high, with Mojácar’s Band ready with a tune to honour every winner along to the exited applause of the crowd.

An outdoor dance follows with music by Rafael Rueda at 10 p.m.

with more dancing on Saturday, August 10th, at 11 p.m. with the Bulevar Quartet. It’s essential not to miss in between, however, the lunchtime tapas and local cuisine on offer.

Paloma Martín Martín, a lawyer from Mojácar, will be making this year’s opening speech at midnight on Saturday, before the Fiesta Queen and her Dames of Honour are crowned and take up their roles representing the young people of Sopalmo.

On Sunday, the last Fiesta day, a Holy Mass in honour of Cristo Rey will take place in the local chapel at 7 p.m. before the it’s youngsters’ own cycle ribbon race at 8 p.m. followed by more music at 11 p.m. by Rafael Rueda, closing the weekend.

It is an event that everyone in Sopalmo takes part in, decorating the streets and houses with flowers and festive decorations, as well as turning out in traditional Andalucían costume. There has been a huge effort by the people of Sopalmo to revive these traditions and events that have brought so many generations together to enjoy a time of fun and relaxation over the years.

The young people are now actively joining in, helping to make it a wonderful event for locals and visitors, as well as providing something different to do during Mojácar’s busy summer schedule.