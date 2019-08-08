By Andrew Atkinson

Haydock Park stages the £63,000 G3 1m 2f Rose of Lancaster Stakes (3.05pm) the highlight of a seven-race card on Saturday, August 10, Ladies’ Day.

Wissahickton (NAP) trained by John Gosden is among the 7 entries going to post, in the wake of saddling three G1 winners in July.

Wissahickton, the son of Tapit, has won five of his last six races, gaining a convincing victory in the 1m 1f Cambridgeshire Heritage Handicap at Newmarket in September, and the 1m 2f G3 Winter Derby on Polytrack at Lingfield in February so it would make sense to find the very best ante post price for this race or any other sports event now and not wait until the day of the race.

Wissahickton finished second, behind Mark Johnston trained Matterhorn, when hot favourite in the Easter Classic on All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Lingfield Park in April.

Addeybb, trained by William Haggas, returned to form with a striking success in the Listed Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, before chasing home Elarqam in the G2 Sky Bet York Stakes on the Knavesmire in July.

James Fanshawe trained Pondus, the son of Sea The Moon, finished second in Listed company at Newbury on July 20.

Andrew Balding three year old Raise You, winner of two of his three starts this term, son of Lope De Vega, backed up a facile win in Maiden company at Newbury in April, with success when stepping up to Listed company at Newmarket in May. Raise You was not disgraced on his latest run, finishing tenth in the G1 QIPCO Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby) at Chantilly in June.

Surrey Thunder, trained by Joe Tuite, has featured in Listed and Group company this term, including last time out, when finishing a close fifth in the G1 Deutsches Derby at Hamburg on July 7.

Owen Burrows trained Wadilsafa (EW), second, in Listed company at York in June, and John Mackie trained Lunar Jet, complete the runners.

Haydock Park also features the £47,000 Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Dick Hern Stakes over a mile (2.30) with Miss Connor tipped to win and Ardiente, tipped each-way.

There will be a DJ performance by fashion stylist and television presenter Gok Wan, after racing.

Saturday fromthehorsesmouth.tips:

HAYDOCK PARK. 1.25 Bring Us Paradise; Barrosa Red (ew). 1.55 Candelista; Mickey, ew. 2.30 Miss Connor; Ardiente, ew. 3.05 Wissahickton; Wadilsata, ew. 3.40 Baby Steps, ew; Normandy Barriere, ew. 4.15 Spirit Power, ew; Bahuta Acha, ew. 4.45 Wise Council, ew; Sir Busker, ew.

NEWMARKET. 2.00 Leaf Hopper, ew; Call Me Katie, ew. 2.35 Sir Arthur Dane; Visible Charm, ew. 3.10 Beatboxer; Motawaj, ew. 3.45 Romsey, ew; Dalanijujo, ew. 4.20 Ibraz; Daarik, ew. 4.55 Desert Icon; Ashington, ew. 5.30 Nuits St Georges, ew; Imperial Court, ew.

NAP: fromthehorsesmouth.tips Wissahickton Haydock 3.05.

Each-way: fromthehorsesmouth.tips double: Spirit Power Haydock 4.15. Sir Busker Haydock 4.45.

Each-way: fromthehorsesmouth.tips treble: Baby Steps Haydock 3.40. Motawaj Newmarket 3.10. Ashington Newmarket 4.55.

Yankee: fromthehorsesmouth.tips each way. Haydock 1.25 Barrosa Red. Haydock 1.55 Mickey. Newmarket 2.00 Leaf Hopper. Newmarket 3.45 Dalanijujo.

Canadian: ew fromthehorsesmouth.tips Newmarket 2.35 Visible Charm. Haydock 3.40 Normandy Barriere. Haydock 4.15 Bahuta Acha. Newmarket 4.20 Daarik. Newmarket 5.30 Nuits St Georges.