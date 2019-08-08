El Plantio Joker Competition

A definite lull in El Plantio 2’s season due to illness, defection to the U.K for the dubious summer and temporary absence, left five members to compete in a Joker Competition. As different people won the four prizes available, it was left for the unfortunate fifth to take the photograph and a fine job he made of it.

Nearest the pins – Hole 1, Ray Housley and Hole 6, Alistair Douglas.

Second place, Handicap 15, Barry Walthall – 37 points.

First place, Handicap 8, Henry Mellor – 38 points.

Picture from L to R: Alistair Douglas, Henry Mellor, Barry Walthall, Ray Housley.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3, 9 hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact David Swann on 865 779 983 or 648 476 752.