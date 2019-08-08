More than a thousand people attended a celebration of the Roman history of Pilar de la Horadada last Saturday evening when the Department of Culture and the Provincial Council of Alicante, presented an evening of musical theatre with the Gapdamoh dance troupe entitled “Emperor Augustus Laurea Thiar.”

The event took place at the foot of the beach of Las Mil Palmeras, a few metres from the remains of Roman quarries, which provided the stone to pave the Roman highway, and comprised of music, dance and special effects, framed by a stage adorned with Ionic columns and an illuminated architrave, a magnificent staging with the sound and aroma of the Mediterranean sea as it’s background.

Over a thousand spectators enjoyed a lesson in the Roman history showing the municipality of Pilareño, at the time when the emperor Augustus built the Roman road, the Via Augusto, that bears his name and runs through the municipality.

The Department of Culture says that they intend to run this type of event on a regular basis, so that it becomes a musical scenic reference, through which the historical origins of Pilar can become better known, creating an awareness of the town’s heritage.