Pedro Sánchez hosts new EU President

The Acting Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, received the President-elect of the European Commission, the German Ursula von der Leyen, at Moncloa Palace last week.

​During the meeting, the pair discussed the upcoming challenges facing the European Union that the new European Commission will need to address, including a Green Europe Pact to tackle the climate emergency, the development of a social Europe to place the economy at the service of people, the reform of the Economic and Monetary Union, the need to work towards a Europe adapted to the digital era, migration and the challenge of Brexit.

They then attended a working lunch with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Acting European Union and Cooperation, Josep Borrell, who has been chosen by the Heads of State and Government of the EU to act as Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative for Foreign Policy.

The future President of the European Commission has begun her first tour of European capitals and has already visited Paris, Dublin, Warsaw and Zagreb.