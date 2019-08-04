Still no news of the Imserso (Institute for the Elderly and Social Services) tourism program for the elderly, on which many hotels rely during the low season. Industry bosses say that unless the government acts quickly they will be putting up to 12,000 jobs in the hotel industry at risk.

And another Guardia swoop on expats and visiting holidaymakers who were enjoying a quiet evening of bingo at Camping San Javier last Friday leaving them shocked and stunned as all the tickets, prize money and equipment was seized.