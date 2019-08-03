Wanted Brits Arrested at Airport

Five British men, aged between 30 and 32, were arrested on arrival on a flight from Manchester to Alicante-Elche Airport, wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for an incident in Seville.

The men are alleged to have been involved in an incident when a hotel room was trashed in Seville in February. They were arrested at the time by the police but failed to appear in court. The courts subsequently issued a warrant for their arrest.

According to the information provided by the National Police they are accused of having thrown stones at the facade of a hotel in Seville, causing damage to it, and knocking over several motorbikes which were parked nearby. After a foot chase through the streets of Seville, the police were able to capture them.

At the time of the arrest, the report states that they “showed high resistance equally damaging a police vehicle.”

In the absence of all of them in the trial, the magistrate issued an arrest warrant which apparently came as a surprise to the men when they were met on their flight from Manchester.

Benidorm´s hotel association, Hosbec, has called for the police to “strike hard” against the so-called “tourism excesses”.