Torrevieja buys 22 “anti-terrorist” concrete planters

The company Actúa-STV have been awarded a minor contract to provide 22 new anti-terrorist planters at a cost of 17,600 euros. They have been purchased to replace the existing concrete blocks that were installed along the Torrevieja front following the jihadist attack the Barcelona Ramblas in 2017 and that cost in the region of 12,000 euros per year to rent.

The original blocks were installed to prevent vehicles from entering the main public areas of the city, used daily by thousands of people, along the seafront, from the Vista Alegre promenade , to La Libertad, passing through the Juan Aparicio promenade and Avda Los Españoles, on Cura beach.

Although fulfilling the same function as the current concrete barriers the new installations will improve the image of the frontline areas and save the annual rental.