KEITH WINS MONTGO YORKSHIRE ROSEBOWL.

Today Friday 2nd August Montgo Golf Society played the Yorkshire Rose Bowl Trophy competition sponsored by Gordon Gleeson. The prizes were presented by Louise (Gordon´s Granddaughter)

Our winner today with a great score of 41 points was Keith Cottrell, 2nd with 36 points was Roy Jones, 3rd with 35 points was Julia Hall and 4th place went to John Hall with 34 points.

There were 3 nearest the pins, on the 11th hole this was won by Jan Jones, on the 16th hole won by Nigel Siddall, and 2nd shot on the 4th won by Sally Cottrell. There were no two´s today.

There was a special prize for the best dressed Yorkshire Person, and this was split between George Braddick & Geoff Willcock. We had a best guest prize, and this went to Nick Gleeson.

The final of the pairs Knockout was played today, and John Ross & Terry Moore beat Ros & Jim Fletcher 1up. Congratulations to John & Terry.

Next week is a Stableford Competition which is to celebrate the Golden Wedding Anniversary of Sheila & Alan Skinner