Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers for Saturday, 3 August 2019

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage and the Irish language.

There are currently two draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are usually made available online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers for the latest draw are:

1, 3, 22, 29, 31, 37, 34*

The Irish Lotto Plus 1 results were:

2, 8, 28, 39, 42, 44, 24*

The Irish Lotto Plus 2 results were:

8, 11, 20, 23, 27, 33, 32*

The winning raffle number is:

6754

The next draw will take place on Wednesday, 7 August 2019. The next jackpot is €9 million!

