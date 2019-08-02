BOMBEROS AND POLICIA ATTEND 7AM FIRE ON LA HERRADA LOS MONTESINOS

By Andrew Atkinson BREAKING NEWS

A FIRE broke out on La Herrada, Los Montesinos at 7am this morning – with local Police and Torrevieja Bomberos attending the scene.

The fire at the junction of Calle Chumbera, was in situ near to new building developments on La Herrada, with properties valued beteeen 260,000-300,000 euros.

Smoke bellowed into the sky, as the fire took hold, with members of the local Police first on the scene.

A policeman entered the area, risking injury, as what sounded like multiple containers exploded.

Two fire engines attended the scene, as police stopped traffic driving near to the blaze, diverting traffic.

A neighbour, whose new casa is next door to the fire, currently not lived in, arrived at the scene.

“The Bomberos and police soon arrived after the blaze broke out, with two fire engines dousing the flames,” said Helen Atkinson.

The Guardia Civil also attended the scene.

There was no one injured in the fire, with the billowing smoke seen in nearby Quesada and surrounding areas.

La Herrada, Los Montesinos, Alicante, is booming with approximately 10 new construction developments at present.