TAIMI – Gay Dating and Social Network launches in Spain!

TAIMI, gay social networking platform that offers everyone the ability to form deep connections is now fully available in Spain.

TAIMI has already established a name for itself in North America, Brazil, Singapore and European countries including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. Adding Spain to its list of available counties is yet another milestone for TAIMI. In the next few weeks, the network has ambitious plans to become LGBTQI+ inclusive.

“We are so excited to meet Spanish gay community! Spain was one of the first countries to recognize same-sex marriage so it is only natural for TAIMI to become the go-to social networking app for Spanish gay community. Our world expansion is also going to include Central and South America in the coming weeks so the users will be able to connect with other Spanish speakers around the world in the very near future.”, shares TAIMI’s founder Alex Pasykov

TAIMI’s strong stance on protecting and fighting for LGBTQ+ rights around the world means that we stand by initiatives that promote equality around the globe. TAIMI prides itself on being a reliable and safe network where users can freely post their opinions, create groups and form communities.

The recently updated easy-to-use interface gives users an ability to produce interactive feeds, publish stories, make video calls, send ice-breaks without compromising their safety and security.

TAIMI is free and available to download in the App Store and Google Play. A subscription-based premium version is also available.