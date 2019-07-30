Orihuela receives promotional aid from the Consell

The Orihuela Department of Tourism, has received a grant from the Valencian Tourism Community, for € 5,402.42 to promote fiestas and a further € 1,354.96 to promote the beaches.

These grants cover 50% of the expenses for promotional activities with regard to Semana Santa, declared of International Tourist Interest, over the Easter period.

The funding will be used to cover the costs of advertising on national radio and in the foreign press to reach both tourists and residents based in the province as well as in the airports and AVE stations of Alicante and Valencia, through which thousands of travellers pass on a daily basis, in the case of Valencia coinciding with the week of its Fallas and in Madrid, both in its underground railway and in its tourist offices, as well as on the web and corporate social networks.

Mariola Rocamora, the Councillor for Tourism and Festivities, says that receiving this type of aid is always beneficial “and we will continue to request it every year for holidays and anything whatsoever that is declared to be of tourist interest.”

The grant for the promotion of the beaches will be used to produce a catalogue in two languages ​​providing all the information, services and images of each of our beaches, as well as their awards and quality certificates.