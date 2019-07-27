BOND WILL BE BACK (SOON)

Story by Tony Matthews

Chester-born actor Daniel Craig, now aged 51, has had an action-packed run as the MI6 agent James Bond 007 since his debut in Casino Royale some thirteen years. However, as all the Bonds before him, he simply cannot keep playing the same role indefinitely!

In the new, upcoming film (Bond 25) featuring Craig – the title of which could be Eclipse or Shatterhand – his final mission is said to involve genetic warfare, set in motion by the film’s villain character, played by Freddie Mercury actor Rami Malek.

British comedy writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge whose works include Fleabag and Killing Eve, joined the Bond project earlier this year – mainly to assist with checking out the script’s latest draft.

In fact, it is believed, she was brought in to help make the film’s elaborate premise, regarding genetic engineering, be more accessible, enjoyable and indeed believable to worldwide audiences, young and old. Details of this were first released by the Daily Mail newspaper.

In fact, the female producer of the new Bond film – is Barbara Broccoli who told the site that it was Craig himself who insisted that Waller-Bridge joined the production team a couple of months or so ago.

Craig said “I seriously believe that her input of hilarious brand of wit and quirkiness will certainly add something extra to the film.”

Several actors and actresses have already said ‘yes’ to taking part in the film which is now expected to be released next February – some eight months later than first thought.

Two key female actors will be Cuban Ana de Armas and French lass Lea Seydoux, while Naomi Harris, OBE, will again play Miss Moneypenny.

Ralph Fiennes will be ‘M’ and Ben Whishaw ‘Q’ while Jeff Wright will play Felix Leiter and Roy Kinnear will be Bill Tanner. American comedian-actor Billy Magnussen will also be prominent in the film.