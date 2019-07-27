ANDA LUCIAN TOURISM DIRECTOR IN MOJÁCAR TO OUTLINE GRANTS 

The Junta de Andalucía’s Tourism Director, José Luis Delgado Valdivia, recently presented at Mojácar the grants and assistance now on offer to businesses and local administrations, whilst establishing a more direct first contact between his Department and Town Councils, aimed at improving communications for the benefit of the sector.

The meeting was attended by representatives from towns across the area, hosted by Mojácar’s Mayor, Rosmari Cano, along with local Tourism Councillor, Emmanuel Agüero and Carmen García Campoy, Mojácar’s Tourism Manager.

Also present to outline the subsidies and application methods, was Antonio López, Head of Tourism Quality Programmes at the Junta de Andalucía.

Four types of aid will be available to municipalities, companies and tourism entrepreneurs, two specifically aimed at local councils and the other two at the private sector. All are designed to strengthen competitiveness in the sector by ensuring the highest quality, building up the province’s image as well as its range of attractions.

For the next four years, efforts will also be put into strengthening inland municipalities and their cultural offer, as well as supporting projects aimed at accessing funds that help develop resources through their cultural value and combat the problem of seasonality. Equally, the Junta de Andalucía has as its objective the enhancement of natural heritage and biodiversity as potential resources to grow within the tourism sector.

Almeria’s Tourism Department will run new technology courses throughout the province that will complement the aid available to towns. According to José Luis Delgado, quality will be assessed and guaranteed through the standards body SICTED, with a focus on accessibility and projects that generate employment. There is no limit to the number of applications that can be made, and monies will come from European funds to an amount of 1,122,500 Euros, until 2020.