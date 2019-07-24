Mayor asks for maximum cooperation for La Vuelta

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, has asked for the maximum cooperation of all residents on 24 August when many of the city streets will be closed to traffic on the occasion of the 1st stage of one of the most important cycling races in the world, the 2019 edition of La Vuelta.

In publishing a map of the route, a 13 km time trial, Dolon confirmed that the stage will get underway from the Salinas de Torrevieja saltings which, in view of the timing of the event, means that the Salinas will be resplendent in the characteristic pink colour that the waters take on from July to September.

This idyllic backdrop has never before been used for the start of the event, though it has passed through Torrevieja before on a stage in 2015.

Roads that will be closed from 1 to 10pm will include Avda Diego Ramirez Pastor through to Calle Paris as far as Avda de Agua where the cyclists will turn back on themselves down the C/Notaria Juan Jose Martinez Roman along to the C/Alfredo Nobel which they will join with just 4 km to go.

They will continue along the seafront for the remaining 4km finishing at Torrevieja Marina.

There will be a total of 21 stages of the race which will finish on Sunday the 15th of September in Madrid.

During the last two years the race has been won by Britons Chris Froome and Simon Yates.