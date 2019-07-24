Country Bowls welcome Greg Harlow and the team from Potters

By A Bryce.

World ranked No1 for Indoor Bowls and Potters Ambassador, Greg Harlow visited Country bowls Club in the Valle de Sol, Murcia, on Thursday 18th July 2019.

The Potters cruise docked in Cartagena in the morning and the Potters team headed to Country Bowls for a friendly match. 2 bowl rinks and 6 ends, played twice was the order of the day, and although the temperatures soared the event was a great success.

Graham Richardson, owner at Country Bowls said – We have worked hard in putting Country Bowls on the map and while this has been at least a year in the planning it was a great event and to welcome the Potters team and Greg Harlow to our club has just been magnificent.

Greg and the Potters team were on their Mediterranean cruise which luckily docked at Cartagena and with Country Bowls not that far to travel, the arrangements were made to host them at the club.

Andy Bryce, chairman at the club said, what a great achievement for our club. Our players and members welcomed their team as they do with all visitors and we had a great day, hopefully one that can be repeated in the future. It was an honor and a privilege to play against Greg, something I may never get a chance to do again. Every member of the club were involved in playing and we had a great, fun afternoon.

Special thanks to the members who worked hard in sprucing the place up and also thank you to Phil Cochrane without whom this event would not have taken place.

For more information on Country Bowls Club visit our website on www.countrybowlsmurcia.com