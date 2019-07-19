WATCH – Two rescued from sea although one man dies after overturning his boat

A 62 year old man died on Tuesday afternoon after he fell into the sea at Cala Capitan. He was one of five people who were sailing just off the shoreline in a 5mtr long rented motor boat out of Torrevieja.

The exact circumstances are currently unknown but the boat overturned throwing all 5 occupants, believed to be related, into the sea.

One of them, a 62 year old male, was severely affected taking in large quantities of water. However a rescue team was able to pull him from the water following which a SAMU paramedic performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation during which the mad showed vital signs of life.

He was immediately transferred to the University hospital Torrevieja but he later died in the hospital.

The family rented the boat in Torrevieja, which, because of its limited power, doesn’t need to be manned by anyone with sailing credentials.

The cause of the accident and the reason for the boat overturning are currently the subject of a police investigation.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, two people were rescued by emergency services after getting into difficulties whilst bathing in the sea off of Torrevieja in separate incidents where a 67-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man had to be pulled from the sea.

The woman, who can be seen being taken out of the sea in the video, received treatment on the beach, while the man was taken to hospital in a stable condition. He was later released.