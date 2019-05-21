HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE AWARENESS MONTH

Nearly 70 people gathered together in El Banet (Almoradi) on Thursday evening for a BBQ and Sangria evening to raise awareness of HD.

Chefs Jo and Sarah from T.J.’s restaurant in Benijofar cooked up a treat of sausages, burgers and chicken with delicious accompaniments, whilst local musician, Glenn Mills entertained everyone with his renditions of popular hits from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.

Local residents and friends from the surrounding area got into the spirit by dressing in green and purple, the colours of the organisation and raised a magnificent 620 Euros for the local charity.

Photos show Supporters enjoying the evening; HD sufferers, Peter Barton and David Smith. Chefs, Jo and Sarah and Musician, Glenn Mills.

Huntington’s Disease, which is often called HD, is a hereditary disorder of the central nervous system. It is a terminal illness, affecting both men and women, causing a very wide range of symptoms, including uncontrollable movements; loss of speech and the ability to swallow; incontinence and loss of memory function, as well as depression and changes in personality. There is currently no cure.

For more information visit www.hda.org.es

If you would like to get involved by organising a fundraising event in your area, or know someone who is affected by the condition, please contact Marion Smith on 634905249, or email: marion.smith@hda.org.es