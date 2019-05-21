Dutch expat remanded in custody for conspiracy to murder his ex-wife

A Dutch expat identified as HHM has been arrested by the Guardia Civil in Alcañiz for allegedly hiring hitman from Mexico to kill his ex-wife in Spain.

The alarm was raised by the man’s daughter who discovered messages to the Mexican on her father’s telephone.

He was allegedly contracting a killer to fly to Spain to murder the girl’s mother who reported him to the police following the information she had received from her daughter.

The hitman had already received €2.000,00 in payments and was due to be paid the balance once the job was complete.

Investigators say a payment of €2,000 had already been paid to the hitman, who was to get further payments once the woman was dead.

The hitman had allegedly outlined several ways in which to make the killing and was preparing to fly to Spain within the next few days. HHM had made plans for an alibi in which he would visit a shopping mall at the time of the killing and make sure he was taped on security cameras.

The couple have been divorced for just over a year and had joint custody of their daughter.

The man has been remanded in custody and could face between 3 1/2 and 7 years for conspiracy to murder.