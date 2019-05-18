Somewhat unnervingly, Font Del Llop is translated as “Fountain of the Wolf”. Luckily the only dangerous creatures the 40 members and 4 guests encountered were the usual sharks that swim among us. Located in a valley, the golf track has a reputation for being something of a wind tunnel. Indeed, a bald golfer wearing a bespoke toupee with a manufacturer’s guarantee to “stay on even in a hurricane” may have cause to demand his money back.

Fortunately, it was a gloriously sunny day with only a benign breeze to contend with (‘breeze’ being a relative term). As ever, the course was in great condition although some folk – the usual three-putt platoon – complained of woolly greens. Most scorecards reflected the fact that the front nine is a tad more difficult than the back nine. Top score was Robin Eastman’s 36, a deserving recipient of the Linda Rennie Memorial Trophy.

At the other end of the ability scale, one of our members somehow managed to turn Newton’s Third Law of Motion into fake news by striking a tee shot which resulted in his ball finishing behind him!

Winning results, by category and in reverse order, were the following:

Bronze Category: 4th Chris Hamblett (31), 3rd Ron Stenhouse(32), 2nd Norman Padmore (32 on CB), 1st Keith Wickham (34)

Silver Category: 4th Ivan Hanak (33), 3rd Kyree Skarsmoen (33 on CB), 2nd Charles Jones (34), 1st Keith Wraithmell (35)

Gold Category: 4th Tony Smale (31), 3rd Darren Temple (32), 2nd Mark Preston(34) and 1st Robin Eastman with 36 points.

Nearest the pins (sponsored by Property Shop): Hole 3 Ron Stenhouse Hole 8 Paddy Diskin, Hole 12 Barry Roehrig, Hole 16 Dennis Ryan Hole 17 Robin Eastman

Abacus (sponsored by Mike Kaylor): Paul Cobain

Best Guest: Tony Sims (32). Second Best Guest: Mick Jones(30)

Our thanks go to all Font Del Llop staff for their contribution to the day. Next week we will be at Vistabella, then on following weeks at Altoreal and Villamartin. Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Captain Tony Smale a call on 628227687.