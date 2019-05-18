By Andrew Atkinson

AFC Blackpool senior Seasiders retained the title of the Los Montesinos walking football tournament 2019 with Entre Naranjos runners-up.

The trophies presentations were made by Mayor José Manuel Butron and deputy Mayor Anna Belen.

The annual walking football Tournament was staged over two days, with The Monte Mentals A and B teams, Hondon, Blackpool and Entre Naranjos, Los Montesinos, competing, refereed by Peter Elliott.

“A large group of fans supported the teams – and the noise from the terraces made a great atmosphere. All players were presented with commemorative medals,” Monte Mentals walking football club captain Bryan Jones told me.