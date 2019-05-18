By Andrew Atkinson

AFC Blackpool senior Seasiders retained the title of the Los Montesinos walking football tournament 2019 with Entre Naranjos runners-up.

The trophies presentations were made by Mayor José Manuel Butron and deputy Mayor Anna Belen.

Los Montesinos Mayor José Manuel Butron and deputy Mayor Anna Belen with winners AFC Blackpool senior Seasiders.
Monte Mentals player of the tournament with Mayor José Butron and deputy mayor Anna Belen.

The annual walking football Tournament was staged over two days, with The Monte Mentals A and B teams, Hondon, Blackpool and Entre Naranjos, Los Montesinos, competing, refereed by Peter Elliott.

“A large group of fans supported the teams – and the noise from the terraces made a great atmosphere. All players were presented with commemorative medals,” Monte Mentals walking football club captain Bryan Jones told me.

