Between the 25 and 26 May, 2019, Elche will be hosting a street food festival.

The event, with its own hashtag, #FestivalElxStreetMarket, will feature 15 food trucks, 30 market stalls offering unique designer products, and live music throughout the weekend.

There will also be sideshows, workshops and music for the little ones looking to be entertained, in an event that is designed to be a focal point for the entire family to enjoy.